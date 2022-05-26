100,000 Shares in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Acquired by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZINGU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000.

ZINGU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 8,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,698. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

