107,700 Shares in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 107,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Contango Ore at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of CTGO opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.97. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00.
Contango Ore Company Profile
