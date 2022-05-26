107,700 Shares in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 107,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Contango Ore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CTGO opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.97. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

