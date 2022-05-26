10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $129,506.56 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.