111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 4.6%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 172,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 571,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%. The firm had revenue of $543.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 111 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 111 by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 111 by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 111 by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 111 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.