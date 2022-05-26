111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 4.6%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 172,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 571,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%. The firm had revenue of $543.08 million for the quarter.
About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)
111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 111 (YI)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.