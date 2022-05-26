$113.07 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $113.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.70 million to $114.50 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $92.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $446.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.80 million to $452.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $522.87 million, with estimates ranging from $457.40 million to $559.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNTY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 138,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.80.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

