13,205 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

