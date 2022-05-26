$133.10 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) to report $133.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the highest is $134.20 million. International Money Express posted sales of $116.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $541.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $541.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $622.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

IMXI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 396,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,485. The stock has a market cap of $756.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $335,699.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,072,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $226,856.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,044 shares of company stock worth $4,748,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 273.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

