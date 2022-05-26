14,312 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,722,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

