14,900 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOCS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.46. 5,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.