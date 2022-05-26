1,511,250 Shares in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,511,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,720,000. Worldwide Webb Acquisition accounts for 0.4% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 5.26% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,896,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worldwide Webb Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WWAC remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.