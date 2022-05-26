1,571 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.10. 42,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,738. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.14 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

