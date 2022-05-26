$160.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will post $160.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $108.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $670.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.20 million to $674.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $823.26 million, with estimates ranging from $805.80 million to $858.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,282 shares of company stock valued at $25,644,370. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 14.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,438,000 after buying an additional 365,851 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

NYSE WHD traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

