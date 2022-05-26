18,581 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Acquired by Whitefort Capital Management LP

Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 308.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNAB remained flat at $$9.69 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,526. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

