19,385 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 579.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AT&T by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,140,000 after buying an additional 396,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 862,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,702,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

