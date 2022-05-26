1irstcoin Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $2,945.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002931 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,696,441 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

