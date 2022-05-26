$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) to announce $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.33. Imperial Oil posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 431.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Imperial Oil.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IMO traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. 31,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

