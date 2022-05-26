$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) to announce $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.33. Imperial Oil posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 431.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Imperial Oil.
IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
