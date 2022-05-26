$2.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $12.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after buying an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,682,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

