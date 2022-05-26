$2.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the highest is $3.07. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.10. 897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.97 and its 200-day moving average is $191.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $158.47 and a twelve month high of $224.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

