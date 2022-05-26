200,000 Shares in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.53% of Argus Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGU remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Argus Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Argus Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

