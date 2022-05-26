25,000 Shares in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU) Purchased by Fifth Lane Capital LP

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,021,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $2,518,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,754,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000.

VHNAU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Thursday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

