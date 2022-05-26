26 Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

