2,796 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Gordon Haskett downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.77.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

