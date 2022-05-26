29,992 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXL opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,967. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

