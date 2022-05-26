2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

TSVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.