$3.70 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.78 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $15.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.75 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,067.42.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $60.34 on Monday, reaching $2,025.00. 6,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,037.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,975.98.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.