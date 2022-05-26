$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $14.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.79 billion to $15.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.25.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY traded up $20.06 on Monday, reaching $635.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,308. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $668.51 and its 200 day moving average is $666.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

