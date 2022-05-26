-$3.76 EPS Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) will post earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.35) and the lowest is ($3.95). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($14.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.98) to ($12.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($11.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.72) to ($7.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.32) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.41. 233,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,402. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $116.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

