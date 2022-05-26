$307.73 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will post sales of $307.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.60 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $250.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,880. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.68, a PEG ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after buying an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after buying an additional 1,036,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

