$325.33 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will report sales of $325.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.59 million to $355.44 million. Spire posted sales of $327.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Spire stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. 229,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

