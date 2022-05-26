$35.20 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) to post sales of $35.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $34.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.89 million to $141.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.94 million, with estimates ranging from $140.35 million to $141.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMLP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 1,185,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,578. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

About Höegh LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

