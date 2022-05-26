35 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marlowe Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

Booking stock traded up $74.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,221.51. 302,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,192.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,288.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

