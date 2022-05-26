$390.17 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) to post $390.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $367.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $402.57 million. Exelixis reported sales of $385.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,714 shares of company stock worth $1,715,403. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 49.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 70.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,177. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

