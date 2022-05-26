44,709 Shares in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Acquired by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tredegar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,018,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,682,000 after acquiring an additional 53,072 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 147,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 76,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.92. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

