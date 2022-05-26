448,265 Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Bought by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 448,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 1.04% of RXR Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RXR Acquisition by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

RXRA stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

