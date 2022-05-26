47,700 Shares in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONQ stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

