$5.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) to announce $5.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.69 billion and the highest is $5.81 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $6.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $22.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

RAD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. 2,786,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,699. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $302.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 329,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,796,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after buying an additional 126,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 72.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 733,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

