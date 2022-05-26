500,000 Shares in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAAU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Thursday. 3,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,206. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

