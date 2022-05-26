$502.80 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will announce $502.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $503.50 million. National Vision posted sales of $549.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,182. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in National Vision by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 46,128 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in National Vision by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

