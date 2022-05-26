5,100 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Purchased by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after buying an additional 3,572,189 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,103,000 after purchasing an additional 137,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after purchasing an additional 295,135 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 91,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,877. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

