$52.05 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) to report sales of $52.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.70 million and the highest is $52.40 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $46.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $211.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $213.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $226.00 million, with estimates ranging from $222.90 million to $229.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.22 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CCNE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. 15,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNB Financial has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In other news, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,055 shares of company stock worth $263,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.