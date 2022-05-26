$530.51 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will announce $530.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $588.45 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $459.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 425,000 shares of company stock worth $12,262,750. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,076.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 88,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 81,193 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $8,262,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

SIX traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,833. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

