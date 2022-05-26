$58.90 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) to report $58.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.47 million and the lowest is $58.02 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $48.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $244.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.33 million to $248.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $267.05 million, with estimates ranging from $260.56 million to $271.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

LLNW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $485.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bob Lyons bought 55,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,704 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 98,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 67,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

