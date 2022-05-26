5,820 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 208,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

JNJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.57. 194,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,873,438. The firm has a market cap of $472.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.87 and its 200 day moving average is $171.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

