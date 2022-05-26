$6.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $26.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $29.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 369,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 9,998,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,100,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

