$65.66 Million in Sales Expected for KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $65.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KORE Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.17 million and the highest is $68.67 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KORE Group will report full year sales of $267.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.21 million to $274.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $293.42 million, with estimates ranging from $282.76 million to $310.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KORE Group.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KORE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,116. KORE Group has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

