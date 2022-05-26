$661.12 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will report sales of $661.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.14 million and the lowest is $647.10 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $602.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $554.60.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $11.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $344.51. 1,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.77. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $315.08 and a 1-year high of $1,133.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.