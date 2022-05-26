69,500 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 5.4% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Vulcan Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.28. The company had a trading volume of 332,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $156.53 and a one year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

