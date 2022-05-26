$745.31 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to post $745.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $696.78 million. CAE reported sales of $706.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAE. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CAE by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 141,356 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. 250,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,932. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $34.19.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

