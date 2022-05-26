$77.16 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $77.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.17 million and the lowest is $69.25 million. eHealth reported sales of $96.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $458.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.94 million to $466.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $489.24 million, with estimates ranging from $478.04 million to $506.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 355,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. eHealth has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $66.47.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 672,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 61.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 754.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 61.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 69.2% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 189,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 77,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

