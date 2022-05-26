$8.84 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.73 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. Atara Biotherapeutics reported sales of $3.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $53.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 million to $75.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $82.67 million, with estimates ranging from $29.34 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,591 shares of company stock worth $141,464. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 742,430 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after buying an additional 1,103,551 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after buying an additional 276,567 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 849,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $454.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

