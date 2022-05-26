$8.84 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) will announce sales of $8.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.73 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. Atara Biotherapeutics reported sales of $3.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $53.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 million to $75.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $82.67 million, with estimates ranging from $29.34 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,591 shares of company stock worth $141,464. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 742,430 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after buying an additional 1,103,551 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after buying an additional 276,567 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 849,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $454.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.92.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.